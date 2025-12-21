Lauren Kay

Lauren Ann Kay, property manager and philanthropist, died at her home in Barnesville, Maryland on Dec. 16. She was 75.

Born Feb. 11, 1950 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of Jack and Ina Kay. Ms. Kay was a 1968 graduate of Maret School and studied at Lasell College and Virginia Commonwealth University.

She was a kind-hearted, curious and creative spirit who valued the life and dignity of all living creatures. A devoted equestrian, her love of horses began at Meadowbrook Stables when she was a child and continued throughout her life. She was a longstanding member of both the Potomac Hunt and Sugarloaf Riding Club. She moved to the Agricultural Reserve in 2004 and became passionately involved in conservation and preservation efforts and in supporting the health and culture of her local upcounty community. Her philanthropies included The Holy Cross Health Greenhouse and Community Garden, Re-Leaf the Reserve, Kay Gallery at Blackrock Center for the Arts and Riverworks Performing Arts Center.

She is survived by a daughter Kennis Ann Hawkins and a son Sander Kay Hawkins, and one grandchild. Funeral services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.