On June 29, Laurence Israel “Larry” Kopp, formerly of Silver Spring, died peacefully at his home in Hilton Head, S.C. Born in Passaic, N.J., Larry received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physics and a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering. He retired in 2001 as a senior nuclear engineer with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Bethesda, where he reviewed U.S. Nuclear Reactor Physics, safety analysis reports, technical specifications and storage of nuclear fuel.

He was a member of the American Nuclear Society and chair of its Mathematics and Computations Standards Division, in charge of development of ANSI national standards for nuclear computer programs.

He began playing clarinet at age 8 and became an accomplished musician and singer, appearing at many clubs and hotels in the D.C. area. Larry was also the clarinetist with the Original Washington Monumental Jazz Band, appearing at Blues Alley and on a Voice of America program broadcast throughout the world. He was the clarinetist and singer for his band, The Family, which performed throughout the D.C. area.

Larry is predeceased by his first wife, Elaine Rockoff Kopp, and is survived by his loving wife, Teri Rini Kopp; children, David (Carol) Kopp and Karen (John) DuTeil; and granddaughter, Michelle (Tyler) DuTeil Truslow. Contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Yam in Hilton Head, S.C. (bethyam.org) or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.