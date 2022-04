Lauri Joseph, of Silver Spring, died on April 17. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Joseph, M.D; devoted mother of Michael (Jeannie) Joseph, Stephanie Joseph and Anne (Aaron) Heiss; cherished grandmother of Jonathan (Erin), Amalie (Matt), Suzanne (Brett), Jacob, Ethan and Tira; great-grandmother of Forest and Audrey. Contributions may be made to the National Council of Jewish Women.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel