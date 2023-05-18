On May 6, Laurie Farrington, of Bethesda. Born on Nov. 1, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio, Laurie raised her family in Reisterstown and Jacksonville, Fla., and spent the final 21 years of her life in Bethesda to be close to her beloved grandchildren. Laurie is survived by her children, Daniel (Rebecca) and David Farrington; her siblings, Sherry Ackerman and Douglas Levine; and her grandchildren, Nathan and Zachary Farrington. Donations may be made to the Fox Hill Assisted Living Holiday Fund, c/o NCB, 8300 Burdette Road, Bethesda, MD 20817.

