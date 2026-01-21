Laurie Snyder

On Jan. 14, Laurie Lynn Snyder of Germantown, Maryland, passed away after a heroic battle following a liver transplant. As with all things in her life, throughout the battle, she remained loving, loyal and fierce.

Adopted at birth, Laurie was born in Skokie, Illinois, and raised by the late Melvin and Julianne Weiss. Later in life, Laurie was blessed to reconnect with her birth mother, Gayle Kemnitz, and many family members.

Laurie spent most of her career working in residential and commercial property management. As true to who Laurie was, she considered the tenants to be the most important part of her job, often developing deep and meaningful friendships transcending over many years. She was truly happiest when helping others. This need to help was not limited to individuals but extended to her “four-legged furry friends”; one of the highlights of her recent years was volunteering at the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center.

She loved vacationing by the water (lakes and oceans), watching musicals, enjoying good food and hanging out with family and friends outdoors, particularly under her gazebo. Laurie is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Chad Ray Snyder; her son, Zachary James Snyder; adoptive sister, Michelle Mainka; her birth mother, Gayle Kemnitz; her “four-legged fur-babies,” Sadie and Logan; along with many additional family and friends Laurie considered “her family by choice” who will sadly miss her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Laurie’s memory to the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center, 7315 Muncaster Mill Road, Derwood, MD 20855. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.