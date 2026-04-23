Lawmakers From 15 Latin American Nations Unite to Combat Antisemitism

The First Congress of Latin American Legislators Against Antisemitism was held in Montevideo, Uruguay, last week, to develop a coordinated strategy to combat rising Jew hatred across the continent.

The three-day forum culminated in a joint declaration formulated by the 35 participants from 15 countries, the association that organized the event, the Combat Antisemitism Movement, said in a statement on April 19.

The declaration included a call to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism, show “solidarity with the State of Israel and firmly back its right to self-defense against the Iranian regime and its regional proxies,” demand “that Iran be held accountable for its global terrorist activities, both past and present, including in Latin America, reject “all attempts to isolate and boycott the State of Israel,” and the “bolstering of bilateral ties between Latin American countries and Israel in every relevant realm,” the statement read.

“From parliaments, and in coordination with the executive branches, we seek to build common public policies to confront this scourge [of antisemitism] with a regional and coordinated vision,” said Uruguayan Rep. Conrado Rodríguez, president of the regional legislators coalition.

Shay Salamon, the Combat Antisemitism Movement’s executive director of Latin American Affairs, described the gathering as a turning point in regional efforts.

“The Congress marks a decisive step toward the consolidation of a firm and coordinated regional commitment. The active participation of legislators from Latin America demonstrates that there is a real willingness to confront antisemitism by strengthening legal frameworks, promoting education and defending the democratic values that sustain our societies,” Salamon said.

In addition to policy discussions, participants took part in Uruguay’s national Yom HaShoah ceremony, commemorating the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.

Combat Antisemitism Movement’s outreach in Latin America began nearly five years ago, and since then it has worked to build meaningful partnerships and friendships with influential leaders, legislators, diplomats, community organizations and civil society activists from a diverse assortment of religious, political and cultural backgrounds to combat antisemitism together.

The First Congress was held on April 13-15 in Uruguay’s capital and hosted legislators, senior officials, and international representatives to exchange experiences, strengthen partnerships and advance legislative responses to antisemitism.