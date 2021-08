Lawrence Henry Berlin, of Bethesda, passed away on July 25. Beloved husband of 70 years of Harriet Berlin; devoted father of Betsy Berlin, the late Elliot Berlin (Leslie Harlin), Rebecca Trieger (Michael) and Susan Zacks (Michael); cherished grandfather of Joseph, Zoe, Kai, Justin, Gabriel, Jesse, Kailey, Benjamin, Samuel and Madeline; and two great-granddaughters. Contributions may be made to Trout Unlimited (tu.org).