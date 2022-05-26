Lawrence Jay Chandler, of Potomac, passed away peacefully on May 17. After more than 30 years of service, he retired as the associate general counsel for hearings, enforcement and administration from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, during which he received numerous awards and recognition, including the Presidential Meritorious Executive Rank Award. He then spent another nine years in private practice at Morgan Lewis in its Washington, D.C., office. Beloved husband of more than 56 years to Susan Chandler; loving and devoted father to Jason and Lisa (Michael) Cordell; proud and cherished grandfather of Chandler and Samara; big brother to Grace Freedson; loving son of the late Oscar (z”l) and Anne (z”l) Chandler. Contributions may be made to Makom (makomlife.org).

