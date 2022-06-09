Lawrence L. Levin, of Chevy Chase, passed away on May 31. Beloved husband of Regina Ottenberg Levin. Devoted father of Neil (Andrea) Levin, Annette (Frank) Broner, Jonathan (Faige) Levin and Carol (Ron) Gonsher. Dear brother of Ruth (Simon) Wagman and Myron Levin. Loving grandfather of Michael Levin, Rachel (Bob) Barocas, Samara Levin, Ethan, Rose and Aaron Broner and Ayala, Meira, Daniel, Gavriel and Bella Levin; and great-grandfather of Yosef and Moshe Barocas. He was preceded in death by his cherished grandson, Binyamin Gonsher. Lawrence was a native Washingtonian. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Syracuse University and Georgetown University Law School.

He was a real estate developer of houses, apartments and offices in Maryland and Northern Virginia. He was a lifelong member of B’nai Israel Congregation and a past president of the Jewish Council for the Aging. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.