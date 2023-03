On March 2, Lawrence “Larry” Goldstein, of Silver Spring, died. Beloved husband of the late Rose Goldstein; devoted father of Richard (Deborah Koss) Goldstein and Andrew (Hilary Sigmon) Goldstein; loving grandfather of Adam, Brian, Josh and Laura; cherished great-grandfather of Teo, Oscar and Arlo. Donations may be made to the Jewish War Veterans of the USA (jwv.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

