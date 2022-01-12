Lawrence Lee Flax, of Annapolis, died on Jan. 4. Devoted son of the late Dorothy and Jesse Flax. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Lee Goldhammer Flax and former husband of Elaine Flax. Loving father to Mindy Renee, Jessica Meredith and Stefanie Eve Flax. Dear brother of Yvette Rich and the late Alvin Flax. Cherished uncle to four nephews. He also leaves behind his companion of the last several years, Patricia Kristoff. Lawrence served in the Navy as a chaplain on the USS Forrestal. He owned and managed Capitol Paper Company, the business his father started in 1932, until his own retirement in 2016. He also was a T1 Diabetes survivor of 50+ years. Contributions may be made to JRDF.org. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.