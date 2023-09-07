On Aug. 28, Lawrence S. Freilich, of Vienna, passed away. Loving husband to Susan Freilich, beloved father to Michael (Lucia), Stephen and Karina and grandfather to Jackie. Larry graduated from Temple University, School of Dentistry; received his Ph.D. from Georgetown University, Department of Anatomy; and received his certificate in periodontics from Tufts University. He was an associate clinical professor in periodontics at Georgetown University He served as captain in the Army Dental Corps. He was a longtime member of the Maimonides Dental Society of Washington, D.C., the American Academy of Periodontology and the D.C. Dental Society. Contributions may be made to Temple Rodef Shalom.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel