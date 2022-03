Lawrence T. Pincus, of Rockville, passed away on Feb. 26. Beloved husband of Carolyn Pincus. Devoted father of Andrea (Michael) Koval, Jodi (Robert) Shapiro and Marci Minkoff. Loving brother of Donald Pincus and the late Rolland Pincus and the late Phyllis Miller. Cherished grandfather of Steven (Arielle), Danielle, Justin, Coren, Darren and Jeremy; and great-grandfather of Stella. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

