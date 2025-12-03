Lea Anderson

On Nov. 28, Lea Teresa Anderson of Montgomery Village, Maryland, beloved wife of Mark B. Anderson, and loving sister of Lois Amstutz of Goshen, Indiana, and Leslie Barton of Athens, Michigan, passed from this life at the age of 78.

She was a registered nurse, earning her nursing degree from Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan, class of 1971. She also held the rank of first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, retired 1975.

Lea was born on Aug. 23, 1947 in College Park, Maryland, to Frank and Mary Evans of Greenbelt, Maryland. She lived in Maryland until 1954, when her family moved to Battle Creek, Michigan. The family then moved to Jackson, Michigan. Lea attended Jackson High School, graduating in 1965. In high school, Lea enjoyed playing cello in the orchestra. She attended Western Michigan University and graduated in 1971 with a bachelor’s in nursing. Lea enjoyed traveling, horseback riding and making fruitcakes at Christmas for family and friends.

Lea married Mark Blaine Anderson in Bexar County, Texas, on June 16, 1973. In 1977, the couple moved to Maryland and purchased their residence in 1978, in Montgomery Village. Lea was an avid cat lover and had many cats over the course of her life. Lea also liked to cook and to try out different recipes.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans.