Lee Blumberg

Mr. Lee Allen Blumberg passed away peacefully on Feb. 21 at his home in Rockville, Maryland, at the age of 80. Born on Nov. 12, 1945, in Reading, Pennsylvania, Lee lived a life filled with love, laughter and dedication to his family and community.

Lee graduated from Drake College of Florida with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing. His education laid the foundation for a successful career in the mortgage industry. Known for his expertise and warm demeanor, Lee earned the nickname “Lee the Lender” as he helped countless individuals achieve their dreams of homeownership. His work was not just a profession but a way to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

Beyond his professional achievements, Lee had a deep passion for sports. He was an avid fan of ice hockey and remained loyal to his beloved Washington Capitals throughout his life. An accomplished golfer, Lee once considered pursuing golf professionally — a testament to his talent and dedication to the sport.

Lee’s personal life was marked by joy and devotion to those he loved. He is survived by his cherished wife of 45 years, Mary Ellen; his four children: Jonathan Blumberg; Darren (Shara) Blumberg; Lisa Woodard (David Tumbel) and Corey (Chad) Karp; as well as eight grandchildren: Quinn, Ava, Oliver, Nate, Harris, Lola, Sam and Zach. His family brought him immense pride and happiness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Evelyn Blumberg, and his brother Stephen (Jane) Blumberg. Their memories remained close to Lee’s heart throughout his life.

Those who knew Lee will remember him for his infectious smile, hearty laugh and clever dad jokes. He had a unique ability to bring light into any room he entered and was admired for his kindness and service to others. In every sense of the phrase, Lee truly was “one of the good guys.”

May Lee’s memory serve as a source of comfort and inspiration to all who were fortunate enough to know him. Services entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.