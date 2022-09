Lee Richard Abramson, of Silver Spring, passed away Sept. 3. A longtime statistician and pioneer in risk analysis at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, he was a husband of 52 years to the late Frances Amitay Abramson and a husband of 12 years of Sondra Yancey Abramson. Father of Daniel and Marc and stepfather of Rick Yancey; and the grandfather of Karl, Eliora and Tzipora Abramson. Contributions may be made to the educational programs of the American Statistical Association (amstat.org).

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel