Lenora L. Jacobs, formerly of Annapolis, died on Dec. 30. Beloved wife of the late Robert Jacobs; devoted mother of Verna (Joel) Tiegen, Stephen (Nicki) Jacobs and Vivian (Ken) Koroknay; loving sister of the late Phil Lederman. Also survived by her grandchildren, Leah, Anne, Sharon, Brian and Drew; and great-grandchildren, Luca, Elisa, Cameron and George. Contributions may be made to Friends of Temple Bat Yam, 11036 Worcester Hwy., Berlin, MD 21811. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.