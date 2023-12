Lenore Kalen, of Rockville, Md., passed away on Nov. 24. Beloved wife of the late Elias Kalen; loving mother of Pamela (Marc), David (Lisa) and Bruce (Karyn); cherished grandmother of Elyse, Seth, Jessica, Stephanie, Jake, Madeline and Kyle; adored sister of Marilyn Mirsky. Contributions may be made to JDRF or Adamah.

