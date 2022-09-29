Leon Leveson

Leon Levenson, 88, of Rockville, died of Alzheimer’s complications on Sept. 5. Leon is survived by his wife, Caroline Levenson (Uyeda), and their children, David Levenson and Sarah Levenson. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Abraham Levenson and Edith Levenson (Lorins) of California.

Leon was born on Feb. 7, 1934, in Boston, but spent most of his youth in New York. He graduated from the City College of New York (CCNY) in 1956 and attended the University of Chicago before he earned his master’s degree in English at San Jose State College in 1965. Leon married Caroline in 1969 in California where they met. The couple moved to Maryland in the early 1970s where Leon began working as an editor for NASA. Leon left the workforce to concentrate on writing. He was a longtime member

of The Playwright’s Forum and a volunteer for the Silver Spring Stage.