Leonard Albert Bosin, a lifelong resident of the Washington area, and who had a career as an electrical engineer working for several government agencies, passed away on Feb. 17 at the age of 95. He was predeceased by his wife, Goldie, in 2019. Mr. Bosin was a World War II veteran who served in the Philippine Islands during 1944-1946. During the campaign, he earned a World War II victory medal, an Asia-Pacific Campaign medal and a Philippine liberation ribbon.

After his service, he graduated from George Washington University on the GI Bill, and received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a graduate certificate in operations research. During the next 40 years, Mr. Bosin applied his engineering expertise to make improvements across a broad spectrum of systems. At the Bureau of Standards he designed and tested components of microwave transmission lines to ensure their safety and efficiency. His work for the Navy included conducting field and lab evaluations to ensure the effectiveness of naval weapons systems. At NASA he managed the design, testing, launching and monitoring of weather satellites and onboard weather sensors. At the Federal Aviation Administration, Mr. Bosin was involved in the design, testing and implementation of the Aircraft Collision Avoidance System (ATARS).

Mr. Bosin won the weekly football “pick-em” contests sponsored by The Washington Post in five different years. He holds the record for most winning ballots.

For many years, Bosin formed and operated sports and recreation leagues and clubs in the Washington area for the benefit of adults and youth groups. He was a longtime member of B’nai Shalom of Olney and, before that, Temple Israel. He was also a member of the Jewish War Veterans club at Leisure World and the Jewish Layman’s Institute Eastern Region.

Mr. Bosin was the son of Senior Solomon Bosin (deceased) and Rose Bosin (deceased). He was the brother of Doris Bosin (deceased), Sylvia Yaffe (deceased), Bernice Cohen and Morris Bosin; and brother-in-law of Jo An Bosin. He is survived by his children, Randy Bosin and Rhona Bosin.