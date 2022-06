Leonard Arthur Jaffe, of Lanham, passed away from pancreatic cancer on May 26. He was 73. Len was a native Washingtonian and enjoyed a life-long passion in the DC/VA/MD folk music scene. He is survived by his sister, Sandy (Alan) Corbett, and his brother, Lyle (Donna) Jaffe.

