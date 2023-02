On Feb. 16, Leonard Feldman, of Rockville, passed away at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Doreen Feldman; devoted father of Sharon, Michael (Andrea Rothschild) and Jono Feldman; loving grandfather of Benjamin and Zachary Feldman. Donations may be made to American Liver Foundation (liverfoundation.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

