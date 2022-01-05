Leonard Katz

By
-
-
0

Leonard Katz, of Rockville, passed away on Dec. 29. He was the beloved husband to Rita Katz and the devoted father to Brian Katz. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here