Leonard Katz, of Rockville, passed away on Dec. 29. He was the beloved husband to Rita Katz and the devoted father to Brian Katz. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.
Leonard Katz, of Rockville, passed away on Dec. 29. He was the beloved husband to Rita Katz and the devoted father to Brian Katz. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.
Washington Jewish Week Is Here For You
Your voluntary contribution supports our efforts to deliver content that engages and helps strengthen the Jewish community in the DMV.
CONTRIBUTE
Support Independent Jewish Journalism
Your contribution helps keep the Washington Jewish Week a vital source of news, opinion and culture into the new decade and beyond.