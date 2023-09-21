Leonard Mitnick, a long-time resident of Montgomery County, died peacefully at home on Aug. 10. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mona Mitnick; his daughters, Susan Mitnick, Janice Mitnick (Donald Becker) and Carole Mitnick (Christopher Johnson); and four grandchildren, Philip Falsetti, Joshua Mitnick, Noah Falsetti and Sophia Mitnick. He was born in Philadelphia. He received his Ph.D. in psychology at the University of Maryland, and spent his professional career at the National Institutes of Health.

