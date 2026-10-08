On Oct. 6, Leonard Mordfin of Rockville, Maryland. Beloved husband of Norma Reich Mordfin. Devoted father of Stephen (Cheryl), Theodore (Miriam) and Robin (Gilaad Matar) Mordfin. Loving grandfather of Mariashe (Zev) Grushko, Jacob (Shifra) and Yaron (Emma) Mordfin, Yael (Jacob) Meisler, Yair Mordfin and Yardena (Tyler) Matar-Keefe and great-grandfather of Itai, Noa, Nitzan, Shalev, Otzar, Hodaya, Eden, Arbel, Meitar and Shoham. Dear brother of the late Gerald (the late Renee) Mordfin.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bikur Cholim of Greater Washington. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.