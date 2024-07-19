Leonard Rosenthal

Leonard J. Rosenthal was born on June 23, 1942, in Revere, Massachusetts, to Louis and Dorothy Rosenthal. He grew up in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, with his late brother Robert.

Lenny attended high school in nearby Providence and later graduated from the University of Vermont. He went on to earn his master’s degree from Southern Illinois University, followed by a Ph.D. from Kansas State University, and completed his postdoctoral studies at Harvard Medical School and the University of Geneva, Switzerland.

In 1975, Lenny joined the faculty of Georgetown University School of Medicine, where he dedicated himself to research and teaching in virology and microbiology until his retirement in 2019. One of his proudest achievements was the development of a master’s program in biohazardous threat agents and emerging infectious diseases.

In 1976, Lenny married Nancy Jo Cox of Atwood, Kansas. Together, they raised two children: Rebecca (Craig) of Ridgewood, New Jersey, and Matt (Karen) of North Potomac, Maryland. Lenny adored his four grandchildren: Jackson and Layla Bowlin, and Leo and Charlie Rosenthal. As a beloved husband, father and grandfather, Lenny loved spending time together from traveling to watching Georgetown Hoya basketball games.

Affectionately known as “Lenny” by those who knew and loved him, he will be remembered for his humor, generosity and ability to bring laughter and song to any situation. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him. In recognition of his years in cancer research, donations in Lenny’s memory can be made to CancerCare. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.