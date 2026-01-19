Leonard Selfon

Leonard Joel Selfon, Esq., of Germantown, Maryland, passed away suddenly on Jan. 13 at the age of 67. A devoted son and brother, beloved attorney and tireless advocate for veterans and people with disabilities, Len leaves behind a profound personal and professional legacy marked by integrity, thoughtfulness and kindness.

A longtime Maryland resident, Len attended University of Maryland and was a drummer in the marching band. He later exchanged his drum sticks for legal texts and graduated from University of Baltimore Law School in 1985.

At the time of his passing, Len was general counsel for Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) in Washington, D.C., where he was the organization’s chief legal officer and a member of its senior management team. He joined PVA in July 2010 as associate general counsel and assumed the role of general counsel in 2013. In these positions, he was responsible for all aspects of PVA’s legal affairs and provided trusted guidance across the organization. But just as importantly, he was a trusted and generous colleague.

Len had strong ties throughout the veterans community. In addition to his work with PVA, Len was deeply committed to The Veterans Consortium Pro Bono Program. He served for many years on its executive board, holding the roles of director and board secretary. He was also a member of the audit and finance committee.

Len dedicated nearly his entire professional career to veterans law and advocacy. Prior to joining PVA, he served as senior vice president for United Spinal Association and VetsFirst, and as director of Vietnam Veterans of America’s Veterans Benefits Program. Earlier in his career, Len served as a senior appellate attorney in the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of the General Counsel. Over the course of his career, he testified before Congress, engaged in broad-impact litigation and provided veterans law training nationwide.

Len was devoted to his friends and family, always generous with his time, always ready with his sense of humor. He loved animals, music and the history of the space program. He was a man of tremendous faith. He is survived by his brother, Eric Selfon and many friends who will miss his wry wit, sound counsel and great kindness.

Memorial contributions may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, or Feline Foundation of Greater Washington. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.