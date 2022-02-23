Leslie Alperstein

Leslie “Les” Alperstein, passed away on Feb. 15 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the former president, CEO and founder of Washington Analysis, a Washington governmental policy investment research group. Dr. Alperstein served as executive managing director and director of research at HSBC Securities Inc., and as director of economic and investment research for NatWest Securities, Prudential Securities, Shields Model Roland Inc. and Legg Mason and Co. He was a captain in the Army and a staff economist on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

He was a member of the National Association of Business Economists, the National Economists Club, the CFA Society of Washington, The Washington Association of Money Managers and is listed in Who’s Who in American Finance and Industry. He served on the board of directors of the Jewish National Fund. He received his bachelor’s degree from McDaniel College and his master’s and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Pittsburgh.

Les is survived by his devoted wife of 39 years, Lois Alperstein; and his children Alexander Alperstein, Lauren Alperstein Cohen and Zachary Cohen. He is predeceased by his beloved son, Ethan Alperstein. Les was the proud grandfather of Ella Meyer Cohen. He is the son of the late Morris and Edith Alperstein, and predeceased by his beloved sister, Rae Ellen Alperstein. Contributions can be made to the Leslie M. Alperstein ‘63 Memorial Scholarship Fund at McDaniel College. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.