Lester A. Lee of Rockville, Md., passed away on Dec. 2. Beloved husband of Ruth Barnett Lee; loving father of Robin (Gary) Orseck, Andrew (Ellen Ruben) Lee and Jennifer (Bradley) Nordheimer; dear brother of Eric (Norma) Lee; cherished grandfather of Jared, Sam, Alex, Kyra, Lily, Robert and Abby.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Hillel at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, or the charity of your choice.