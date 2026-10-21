Editorial: Let’s Change the Rules of Engagement

Andy Shallal, the founder and CEO of Washington’s Busboys and Poets restaurant chain, introduced a $14 cocktail called “Free Palestine.” He offered free drinks to customers who recorded and posted videos repeating the slogan.

Predictably, some Jewish patrons objected. But consider what Shallal accomplished. He turned a cocktail into a political campaign, recruited customers to spread his message and generated publicity beyond his restaurants.

For the price of a few drinks, he got people talking. Including us.

We should be taking notes.

Shallal is entitled to his politics, and customers can take their business elsewhere. But the episode exposes a weakness in Jewish advocacy. Our opponents provoke; we react. They launch campaigns; we issue rebuttals. They recruit messengers; we circulate statements among people who already agree with us.

And then we congratulate ourselves for responding forcefully.

That’s not enough. We need to do more and be more creative and deliberate in the process. We need to confront antisemitism, expose dishonesty and demand accountability. But we also need to stop allowing opponents to dictate our agenda. More importantly, stop confusing communication within our community with persuasion beyond it.

Too much Jewish advocacy operates inside an echo chamber. We publish statements in Jewish publications, circulate them through Jewish organizations and celebrate their resonance. Our supporters need encouragement. But we won’t change public opinion by endlessly talking to ourselves.

Our adversaries understand that influence isn’t built simply by winning arguments. It’s built by making participation easy, attractive and contagious. Shallal didn’t ask customers to study Middle Eastern history. He gave them a slogan, a camera and a drink worth a fraction of its menu price. In the process, his customers became his advertising agency.

Why aren’t we equally inventive?

Jewish federations and advocacy organizations should launch coordinated campaigns beyond their established constituencies. Identify businesses, educators and institutions demonstrating friendship, courage or fairness toward Jews and Israel. Then mobilize support.

Not another congratulatory press release. Bring customers to supportive businesses. Invite people to record short videos, share compelling messages and recruit friends. Make participation enjoyable, visible and worth repeating. Track new participants and reach audiences beyond familiar Jewish networks.

And stop insisting that allies endorse every Israeli government policy. Someone who opposes antisemitism, supports Jewish dignity or believes Israelis and Palestinians deserve peace can stand with us without agreeing on everything.

The objective isn’t to make existing supporters louder. It’s to recruit people who haven’t considered joining us. Give organizational leaders concrete goals for reaching them and hold those leaders accountable.

But doing so requires abandoning a comfortable illusion: that winning arguments among ourselves amounts to winning public support. It doesn’t. While we congratulate ourselves on another forceful rebuttal, our opponents are recruiting people who may never hear our side.

We cannot keep playing defense on a field our adversaries have chosen. We need to give people outside our community reasons to become invested in our cause, speak in their own voices and recruit others.

The next time someone launches a campaign against Jews or Israel, our success shouldn’t be measured by how quickly we issue a response. It should be whether people beyond our community are prepared to stand with us — not because we’ve asked them to defend us, but because we’ve given them reason to believe this is their fight, too.