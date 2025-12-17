Letter to the Editor: ‘Maryland Senator Calls JCRC CEO a Netanyahu Apologist’

This letter is in response to ‘Maryland Senator Calls JCRC CEO a Netanyahu Apologist’ (News, Dec. 11)

With regard to Captain Renault’s famous line, “I’m shocked! Shocked to find that gambling is going on in here,” in the film “Casablanca,” American Jews should in no way be “shocked, shocked” at Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s current and historic bashing of Israel.

For the past two years, the senator from Maryland has been placing the blame on the effects of the war solely on the Israelis with no consideration for the Hamas placement of their gunmen in civilian areas and the kidnapping, rape and murder of Israeli hostages. It should also be noted that the Council on American-Islamic Relations has been one of Van Hollen’s cheerleaders and supporters.

While his anti-Israel comments have become a big part of the senator’s political mantra, this far-left politician accusing American Jews as Israel “apologists” is beyond the pale and puts him in exclusive company with the likes of Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. What is “shocking, shocking” is that American Jews continue to vote for this growing segment of the Democratic Party (did someone mention New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani?) rather than, the horror, voting for a pro-Israel Republican opponent. A much too large segment of the Jewish community is continuing its troubling trend of voting against its interests.

Ira Reese, Olney