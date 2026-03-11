Letter to the Editor: ‘When ‘Resistance’ Rewrites Reality’

Your March 5 editorial opens up a larger concern than just how to deal with Hamas and the concept of resistance when dealing with young adults, or people in general.

How to deal with the current Israeli government’s attitude regarding activist settlers and their violence against Palestinians in the West Bank? How to deal with the Israeli government apparently abandoning the idea of an independent Palestinian state? How to bring about consciousness that no Arab leader has accepted the existence of Israel as homeland for the Jewish people, that Israel has had a roughly 20% minority population of Palestinian Arabs for its entire existence and they live pretty well, participating fully in Israeli life and government? How can we educate young adults objectively on all the history and nuances that drive the current situation and still support having a vibrant Jewish state amid the Arab world?

Edward Diener, Vienna