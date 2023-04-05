Letters | April 5, 2023

The Other Netanyahu

The chilling WJW editorial about record increases in antisemitism since 2021 may explode with the Donald Trump indictment (“Dealing with Antisemites,” March 30). As disturbing as it is to hear Republican elected officials blame George Soros for it, an unlikely inflammatory source is coming from Yair Netanyahu and his Israeli white supremacist supporters. The son of the Israeli prime minister not only recently defended Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban’s conspiratorial claims about Soros flooding Hungary with migrants, but also posted an antisemitic cartoon of him on social media back in 2017.

It is alarming to realize how a fellow Jew such as Yair Netanyahu can potentially increase acts of antisemitism nationally and globally.

Barry Dwork, Alexandria