Letters | July 28, 2022

Mentor, role model and friend

Cantor Mike Zoosman is passionate about the work he does (“Cantor Michael Zoosman’s anti-death penalty crusade,” July 21). I am a member of L’Chaim, Jews Against the Death Penalty, and very new to being an activist. What this article does not say is that Mike knew (I’m not quite sure how) that I was unsure about my participation and he became a mentor, role model and friend. He helped me break out of my comfort zone and use my skills for our cause, including becoming a pen pal to a number of death row inmates. Mike is genuine, giving, deeply spiritual and one of the nicest people I know. He is why the death penalty in the United States will end.

STEVEN SCHNEIDER

Milwaukee, Wis.