Letters | Mar. 16, 2022

Democracy first

Regarding “AIPAC PAC endorses dozens of Republicans who refused to certify Joe Biden as president” (March 10):

The United States and Israel are both nations founded as democracies. Democracies reflect the will of the majority of the people who choose the candidates who will lead them. AIPAC’s PAC fails to realize that all pro-Israel candidates, whether Republican or Democrat, should first and foremost stand for the value of democracy.

BARRY DWORK

Alexandria

AIPAC’s single issue does not include U.S.

I strongly disagree, but I am not surprised, with the decision of AIPAC to endorse U.S. congressional candidates who voted against certifying the election of Joe Biden. The reason AIPAC gave for this position is that it is “a single-issue organization.” This logic is shortsighted. Based upon this reasoning, if a totalitarian regime provided support and benefit to Israel, AIPAC would welcome this assistance with open arms, regardless of the fact that this regime might be guilty of human rights abuses.

Additionally, building bipartisan support from congressional candidates who did not vote to certify Joe Biden’s election without a scintilla of truth of former President Trump’s assertion that the election was fraudulent, speaks volumes of the intelligence, or lack thereof, of those candidates. They do not necessarily have Israel’s interest at heart, but are merely taking a self-serving stance, furthering their perceived electability as sycophants for Mr. Trump.

There is nothing wrong with AIPAC having pro-Israeli points of view on various issues. Having those points of view should not be anti-American. Unfortunately, that is what AIPAC has done with these endorsements.

MITCHELL WASSON

Olney