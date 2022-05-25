Letters | May 25, 2022

Lipstadt is missing antisemitism

Kudos to staff writer Alex Krutchik for “Professor Lipstadt gives tutorial on her first day as antisemitism envoy” (May 19).

Since Deborah Lipstadt’s May 12 talk that was covered in the article, antisemitism from Capitol Hill has substantially increased. Lipstadt noted that anti-Israel actions or comments typically are disguised antisemitism. On May 16, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) introduced a resolution recognizing the “catastrophe” of Israel’s creation, which Speaker Nancy Pelosi allowed. On May 20, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) accused Israel of killing Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, followed by 57 progressive House Democrats calling for a U.S. probe by the FBI.

Absent thus far is any indication of Lipstadt’s intention or even willingness to do anything. There was no public response by Lipstadt to either the May 16 or May 20 events cited above. A minimal response would have been to respond that the resolution was blatant antisemitism and express disappointment that Pelosi didn’t rule it out of order; and to remind Ocasio-Cortez that she ignored the context. (Terrorists were shooting all around the journalist) and the Palestinian Authority refused to make the bullet available for any investigation.)

In her talk, Lipstadt noted that antisemites often characterize Jews as richer and more powerful than the rest of society, yet her tutorial failed to cite Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) “It’s all about the Benjamins” statement, or Pelosi for casting it as an issue of religious tolerance generally.

We need an antisemitism envoy who takes a leadership stance against antisemitism, not yet another political hack with a good speech writer. I want to believe Lipstadt is the former not the latter, and eagerly await hearing her voice speaking truth to power.

ROBERT BERMAN

Chevy Chase

Both sides of the issue

I enjoyed reading the op eds in the May 12 issue about the right to an abortion, discussing both sides of the issue from a Jewish perspective. I’m glad you discussed both sides of the issue, from a historic Jewish point of view, as the issue has historically not been black and white, but several shades of grey.

SHIRA BIENSTOCK

Rockville

Where Jews fit in

Regarding “Where do Jews fit into critical race theory?” (Opinion,

May 19):

Although Jews have historically faced discrimination in the United States just as Blacks have, our white skin color has saved us from being targeted in the same way. American Jews were never defined by the Supreme Court as being three fifths of a person. We never experienced a violent action by government authorities, such as the Tulsa Race Massacre, which wiped out that city’s Black Wall Street among its aspiring African-American residents.

Most importantly, the selection of Joe Lieberman as the first Jewish vice-presidential running mate to Al Gore in the 2000 presidential election was never met with an uproar and backlash as the election of Barack Obama was as the first African-American president in 2008.

BARRY DWORK

Alexandria