Letters | September 1, 2022

Rosen was better than most

I was surprised that the article “10 Jewish Baseball Players” (Aug. 18) left out Al Rosen. He played for the Cleveland Indians from 1947 to 1956 and started regularly, playing third base. I believe he was the league leader in RBIs and HRs twice and had a very good batting average. And probably was the best Jewish baseball player after Greenberg and Koufax, certainly better than those mentioned in the article.

MORRIS ALTSCHULER

Rockville

More Backbone Needed

Your editorials for Aug. 25 display a sharp contrast in

willingness to express a definite stand. In “The threat of

Itamar Ben-Gvir,” you express displeasure with the likes of

Ben-Gvir and right-wing extremists in their degenerative

effect on Israeli democracy. But in “The Trump effect,” you are

obviously hesitant to take a stand on the deleterious effect

of Trump on American democracy, limiting your tut-tuts to

the potential “impact of one man on the electoral process.”

You perhaps imply this is deplorable without saying

so explicitly but it all looks weasly and spineless. Are

you afraid to state openly that the Trump effect is as

degenerative on U.S. democracy as Ben-Gvir is on Israeli

democracy? Or is there some reason we should know that

this is not the case? Please speak up with a backbone.

BERNARD ZEIGLER

Potomac