Letters to the Editor | September 22, 2022

Everyone’s an Elizabethan

The gracious reporting by American media following the death of Queen Elizabeth II is both gratifying and somewhat amusing, in that the American constitution was written following a successful war to separate from the British crown. As noted in the fine tribute in the Sept. 15 WJW, “Queen Elizabeth II” (Editorial), she “was regarded by many Americans as The Queen.

The tribute also noted that the queen had never visited Israel, possibly attributing this to an echo of hostility to the Jews of pre-state Palestine. The attribute may well be true, but any hostility certainly never came from the queen, but almost certainly from the British Foreign Office.

Having had the pleasure — and it was an honor and a pleasure — to have served as a minister in the British Embassy in Washington, I became acutely aware of how differently the British Foreign office viewed Israel compared to Arab nations.

As a schoolboy, I lined up for several hours to see Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, lying in state before his funeral, and understand fully those who have done so now for Queen Elizabeth. The world has lost a great lady.

STANLEY ORMAN

Rockville

A Non-POLITICAL HOLOCAUST

The best thing about “Ken Burns’ ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ asks hard questions” (Arts & Culture, Sept. 8) is that it puts paid, once and for all, the evergreen politicization of the Holocaust by Rafael Medoff.

In diatribes with the trappings of scholarship, Medoff has consistently sought to vilify Franklin Delano Roosevelt for failing to save more Jews — to the end of severing American Jews’ long-standing ties to the Democratic Party. Burns concludes, in the context of the widespread antisemitism of the time, Roosevelt was mostly acting within his means as a politician — “He could not weave a magic wand.” Not what today’s right-wing Jews would like people to think.

LUKE SANDERS

Parkville, Md.

Hamas is the threat to focus on

Although it is foolish and dangerous for anyone to wish for a two-state solution any time in the near future, it is even more foolish and dangerous for the Lapid-led government to not see that a Hamas takeover in the West Bank, rather than a Netanyahu-led victory in Israel, is the bigger threat to long-term Israeli security (“The Catch-22 of the West Bank,” Editorial, Sept. 15). The United States and Israeli governments should therefore provide as much economic and non-military aid to the Palestinian Authority and its citizens in the West Bank as it can.

To sum up, it is most foolish and dangerous for the Israeli government, as well as all supporters of Israel, to believe that a goal to achieve solutions that just might enable future generations of Israelis and Palestinians to live in a world of reduced violence, should never

be considered.

BARRY DWORK

Alexandria