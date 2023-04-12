Letters to the Editor | April 12, 2023

Rabbi Rudolph’s Busy Retirement

In your splendid article in memory of Rabbi William Rudolph (“Bill Rudolph made being Congregation Beth El’s rabbi look easy,” March 30), you left out one of his important post-retirement activities: Rabbi Rudolph served for many years, up until his death, as vice president of the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington, and devoted much thought and time to the work of this important organization.

The Funeral Practices Committee works with local funeral homes to deliver traditional and affordable Jewish funerals to members of the Jewish community, whether or not they belong to synagogues or other Jewish organizations. Rabbi Rudolph played an important role and his expertise helped in our delivery of our services.

Arthur R. Hessel

President, Jewish Funeral Practices Committee

of Greater Washington

Washington, D.C.