Letters to the Editor | Aug. 16, 2023

‘Exile’ Gives the Wrong Impression

I wish to take issue with the statement in an otherwise good article by Philissa Cramer and Ellen Braunstein that refers to “a 2,000-year exile from the land of Israel” (“Rabbis Worry that an Ancient Jewish Tragedy Could Repeat Itself,” Aug. 3). The statement distorts history and is politically harmful to the Zionist cause.

In fact, the Jewish people have maintained a continuous presence in the land starting in approximately 1200 B.C.E. This is true, notwithstanding wars, destructions, exiles and persecutions, although, to be sure, the Jewish population fluctuated because of these events.

Elihu I. Leifer, Chevy Chase

The Rabbis are Wrong

Regarding “Washington Rabbis Oppose Death for Tree of Life Killer” (Aug 10):

I do remember the Eichmann trial in 1962. As was then, the correct sentence for the Tree of Life killer is the death penalty. Why should this be any different from the Eichmann trial? Both are mass murderers, although in Pittsburgh on a smaller scale. Both were virulent antisemites.

I recall that the overwhelming majority of Jews in the world were in favor of the death penalty for Eichmann. So, the jury in the Tree of Life murders recommended the correct sentence.

Especially in this day and age, when we have to put armed guards in front of our synagogues, we need to send a strong message to those who might want to commit a similar crime.

Martin Singelenberg, Bethesda