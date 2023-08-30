Letters to the Editor | August 30, 2023

Antisemites Gave Us Antisemitism

“Tossing Out the Melting Pot Gave Us Antisemitism” (Opinion, Aug. 24) in my mind constitutes a not-so-subtle bash at positive ethnic, religious and cultural identity. Being proud of one’s skin color after centuries of discrimination and hatred can only be a boost to one’s self esteem. How can a person of color diminish their difference, if skin color is one of the first aspects people notice?

A friend of mine suggested we engage in positive semitism to combat antisemitism, which is what we see in the multiplicity of museums, books and interfaith programs, to name a few examples. To suggest we Jews cower and hide, which is essentially what a melting pot encourages, is to return to an era of fear and a dilution of our principles and customs, for example when Jews had Christmas trees to fit in.

Whether the founding fathers visualized our present or not, they included “all men are created equal” to mean we as individuals have equal rights and dignity. To suggest that antisemitism is on the rise because people demonstrate their identity is to blame the victim. Antisemitism was virulent in Europe when Jews were assimilated. Antisemitism flourishes when demagogues whip up fear and engage in and allow old tropes against Jews. I, for one, do not want to be considered “bland,” as the author suggests is the result of a “melting pot.”

Karen Levi, Potomac