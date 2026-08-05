Letters to the Editor: August 6

Understanding Iranian Hostility (Op-Ed, July 23)

The opinion piece by Meir Ben Shabbat, “A No-Nonsense, Strategic Approach to Iran,” correctly makes the point that America and its allies cannot rely primarily on deterrence to prevent Iran from continuing to be a menace throughout the Middle East and beyond. He is correct, but what is surprising is that allied governments and their populations have taken decades to reach a conclusion that still evades most.

Having been personally involved in nuclear deterrence for over 50 years, I have attempted to convey over the years that deterrence is not an exact science. Regardless of the opinion of the agency providing the deterrence, the effectiveness of the pressure relies on the group being deterred. As Mr. Ben Shabbat points out, those in Tehran may weigh benefits against potential costs fundamentally differently than Western leaders. Or, as President Trump noted, “They’re sick people,” and they do not think as we do.

The two alternatives proposed by Mr. Ben Shabbat are sustained denial of Iranian capabilities or creating the conditions under which the Iranian people can build a better future for their nation.

The latter represents the only effective way forward, and Operation Midnight Hammer created the most favorable conditions for this procedure to be followed. It should be instituted without further delay and end the current stalemate.

Stanley Orman, Rockville

‘DSA and the Children of Capitalism’ (Op-Ed, July 23)

I am confused by David Butler’s seeming ignorance of the deep integration of “socialism” and “Judaism” — and especially Israel.

We were delighted to have our two now grown children, and then their children (our grandchildren), spend a high school semester on a socialist kibbutz in Israel. Moreover, Israel itself has history economic socialism. My oldest granddaughter returned from New Zealand not long ago, spending a mini-semester of college there, and concluded people there were “happy” because the government — a democratic government — assured a sufficient level of healthcare, housing and retirement to all its people.

Mr. Butler’s assessment of the growing role of DSA in America, especially from a Jewish leader, seems woefully ignorant of the Jewish values inherent in a democratic government’s assuring communal well-being. And government ownership of the means of production, as in the case of kibbutzim, is not communism.

Samuel A. Simon, McLean

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