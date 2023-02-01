Letters to the Editor | February 1, 2023

Unfree and traumatized

Kudos to Abigail Leibowitz, who wrote “A Land Where People Are Mowed Down by Gunmen is not Free” (Student Opinion, Jan. 26). I agree with her 100%. Not only are we not free, Americans are traumatized. The fear of being shot anywhere affects our physical and mental health, not to say what this does to the developing minds of children. If it were up to me, I would ban assault weapons and double action pistols like Lugers. Since that will not happen, let us tell our representatives to treat gun violence as a public safety issue. Karen Levi, Potomac

What George Santos taught us

Regarding “George Santos should resign,” (Editorial, Dec. 29, 2022):

Throughout the modern period, birthright Jews, viewing their ancestral heritage as a professional and/or social handicap, have sought to camouflage MOT status by various means. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) went out of his way to feign Jewish — even Holocaust-related! — ancestry, perceiving such to be to his political advantage to do so. Proving that, Nick Fuentes notwithstanding, Jewishness is understood to be a full-fledged part of American society today. And a real plus in the New York area.

Roy Amadeus, Annapolis