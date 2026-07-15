Letters to the Editor: July 16

‘The UNRWA Crisis’ (Op-Ed, July 9)

I find it interesting that former Israeli hostage Emily Damar told British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that she had been held in UNRWA (United Nations Relief Works Agency) facilities and that nine UNRWA employees had been dismissed from their jobs due to “possible” involvement in the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre of 1,200 people and the kidnapping of 251 others.

Prime Minister Starmer and the British know a thing or two about how to deal with enemy collaborators. During World War II, a British radio broadcaster by the name of William Joyce, also known as Lord Haw-Haw, went to occupied Europe and became famous for his pro-Nazi propaganda broadcasts to Great Britain. After the liberation of France in 1944, Joyce fled and was captured by Allied forces in Flensburg, Germany. He was then taken to London, tried for high treason and executed by hanging.

Given this history, you would think that Prime Minister Starmer would have done more to investigate which UNRWA employees were involved in the detention of the Israeli hostages and put them on trial for war crimes.

Lee Hurwitz, Rockville

‘Texas Mishandles Bible Education’ (Editorial, July 9)

I attended elementary school in North Carolina when we had daily Bible readings from the King James Version (KJV). That ended in sixth grade when it was banned by the Supreme Court. It did no harm and no Jewish children became Christian as a result.

Teachers were prohibited from commenting. For the most part that was adhered to.

The KJV is mostly the same as the 1917 old Jewish Publication Society English translation. Modifications to fit Rashi commentaries are important for adults, but over the head of school kids below high school level.

But there are significant changes since the 1950s. Back then “all” Jewish children attended religious school three days per week starting at age 7, second grade. Their families observed Shabbat, and parents regularly attended services. Christian kids were in church weekly so were familiar with the Bible. Explanations were not needed.

Les Bergen, Arlington

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