Letters to the Editor: July 23

‘The Plastic Bag Ban Is a Mistake’ (Editorial, July 9)

Your editorial about plastic bags misses the point. I hope we can all agree that the scourge of one-time use disposable plastic bags and flimsy paper bags that quickly end up in landfills is no one’s goal. The solution is not to bring back plastic bags; rather, the solution is to use reusable shopping bags. I have been using good quality lightweight ones for a very long time and none of them have worn out. Cost is not an issue given that they seem to last forever. Is it really that difficult to own and use them?

Michael Brochstein, Washington, D.C.

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