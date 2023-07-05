Letters to the Editor | July 5, 2023

Find Enrichment Some Other Way

I was astonished and deeply disturbed to read the June 29 d’var Torah, wherein a kippah-wearing rabbi writes, “Intermarriage Can Enrich Our Community.” Is this a death wish of some sort? Unfortunately, there already is too much intermarriage. There have been and will continue to be many opportunities to enrich our community by interacting with the general population. To respect intermarried couples is one thing, but it is absurd to suggest that intermarriage can benefit the Jewish community and the wider Jewish nation.

David Abrams, Silver Spring