Letters to the Editor: June 11

‘The Moral Simplicity of Chris Van Hollen’ (Editorial, May 28)

Sen. Chris Van Hollen has never been well-disposed to Israel.

Your May 28 editorial noted that the senator reflects a growing temptation within the Democratic Party to blame Israel for much of the unrest in the Middle East. This is undoubtedly true, but it has taken far too long for this behavior of Van Hollen to be more widely recognized.

Over two years ago, Washington Jewish Week published two letters titled “Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Unmasked” (April 11, 2024). My letter noted that even as a member of Congress, Van Hollen had been reluctant to support bills supporting Israel. He had withdrawn from a meeting arranged to explain why the then proposed JCPOA plan was not favorable to America or Israel.

The second letter, which was from Ronald Sheinson, made essentially the same points, noting that a Van Hollen staffer had given assurances that he would not support the JCOPA plan if it did not specify anywhere, anytime inspections, but he did support the policy.

In summary, both letters referred to actions in 2014 and 2015 indicating that then-Rep. Van Hollen was not a man of his word and was certainly no friend of Israel. Unfortunately, his membership and support of the Democratic Party seem to have clouded the vision of too many who failed to see that Van Hollen has never been a man of conviction.

Perhaps the veil has been lifted, and more people will recognize that he is less concerned with the welfare of Maryland residents and preserving America’s greatness than maintaining his position in the Democratic Party.

Stanley Orman, Rockville

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