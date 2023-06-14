Letters to the Editor | June 14. 2023

Stained-glass Ceiling

“At Washington Hebrew Congregation, Rabbi Shankman breaks the ‘stained-glass ceiling’” (May 25) makes the claim that Rabbi Shankman has “broken the stained-glass ceiling.” I’m not certain what ceiling the story is referring to, but several other women have been serving as senior rabbis at large congregations.

To name a few, Rabbi Elaine Zecher at Temple Israel, in Boston; Rabbi Amy Schwartzman at Temple Rodef Shalom, in Falls Church; and Rabbi Angela Warnick Buchdahl of Central Synagogue in New York City are all serving as senior rabbis at large congregations. Rabbi Schwartzman was promoted to senior rabbi at Rodef Shalom more than a decade ago. Discrimination still exists, but the “stained-glass ceiling” was already broken when Rabbi Shankman crossed it.

Paul Chandler, Falls Church

In Magnitude and Malice

Regarding “A Test of White House Policy” (Editorial, June 8):

That CUNY Law School commencement address does indeed pose a crucial test for White House policy on addressing antisemitism. Its muddled attempt to mollify anti- Zionist progressives by attaching NEXUS and Jerusalem Declaration definitions alongside the IHRA working definition would remove antisemitism’s current main driver from purview. Anti-Israel expression, everywhere, especially on campus, dwarfs, in magnitude and malice, other antisemitic tropes. Jewish students have become modern Marranos, hiding their identity and inner thoughts. They have encountered harassment, intimidation, ostracism and exclusion from fellow students, scorn from radical faculty, and indifference, or worse, from administrators.

Will Biden combat antisemitism where it largely is, or shield from criticism those continuing to excoriate Israel? If Fatima Mohammed’s speech couldn’t be defined, absent IHRA, as antisemitic, what possibly could? Precisely the point.

Richard Wilkins, Syracuse, N.Y.