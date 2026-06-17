Letters to the Editor: June 18

‘When Intolerance Enters the Tent,’

‘The Moral Simplicity of Chris Van Hollen’ (Editorials, May 28)

Your editorial about the untoward influence of the Democratic Socialists of America on the Democratic Party shines a needed spotlight on the DSA’s corrosive effects within the party. I agree that “The time has come to expose DSA’s intolerance, isolate its most destructive tendencies and return the organization to the ideological margins where it belongs.” However, I fear it may be too late to save the Democratic Party from these corrosive forces.

As I see it, bombastic DSA members within the party, such as Bernie Sanders and AOC, have already intimidated the vast majority of so-called moderate Democrats into silence, if not converted them into radicalized accomplices parroting the socialist line.

The DSA also has been aided and abetted by other influential figures on the far left who can be found in abundance today in academia, the entertainment industry and the press. To make matters worse, influential socialists and outright Marxists have made common cause with Islamists, such as Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, forming an informal red-green anti-Zionist alliance bent on eliminating the Jewish state from the face of the Earth. This evil alliance has even managed to hijack America’s public education system, including many colleges and universities, thereby turning America’s younger generation toward anti-Zionism and away from Western civilization’s Judeo-Christian moral code and America’s founding principles.

Is it any wonder then that we have dozens of Democratic members of Congress who have been radicalized, such as Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who is the epitome of a radicalized Democrat parroting the agenda of the Islamo-Marxist alliance?

The steady transition we see today in the Democratic Party toward anti-Zionism and far-left chaos is far more serious and sinister than your editorial suggests.

Marc L. Caroff, Virginia Beach

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