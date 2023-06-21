Letters to the Editor | June 21, 2023

The House is More Than Divided

Michael Gelman’s June 15 op-ed should have been titled “A House on Fire.” The anti-democracy Republicans Gelman wrote about must be voted out in every single election, at every level of government and for many years to come. Trump and his supporters view anyone who is not a straight, white, Christian man as an existential threat to the future of America.

Barry Dwork, Alexandria

Who’s the Most Corrupt?

I take issue with Michael Gelman’s “A House Divided” (Opinion, June 15) that is also devoid of a Jewish context. Why do such deep divisions exist? Perhaps because of a weaponized Justice Department and FBI that refuse to equally examine the evidence of criminal behavior by the Biden family in the same way that they go gangbusters after former President Donald Trump. Who’s the most corrupt president to occupy the White House? We’ll never know if there isn’t equal justice applied to both parties. As an aside, Mr. Gelman attacks extremists in the Republican party while conveniently ignoring the extremists and antisemites in the Democratic party.

Sonny Taragin, Baltimore